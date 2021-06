The company, that was the world’s third-largest gold miner by production last year, has been searching for a new CEO since Kelvin Dushnisky announced his resignation in July 2020. It has both an interim CEO, Christine Ramon, and an interim CFO, Ian Kramer. Ramon was CFO until Dushnisky’s departure.

Chris Griffith, appointed as CEO of AngloGold Ashanti’s rival Gold Fields in January, said then that he hadn’t had an interview for the AngloGold job – and that no-one else had been interviewed either. In February, Ramon said the board was treating the appointment with “urgency” and that the process was “well advanced”.