DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – "The dance of the politicians" – popular anger in South Africa, Sudan and Algeria

Our current edition

In our quarterly edition of The Africa Report, the best of our longform in depth analysis and features

Inside this edition
Investigation

Nigeria's widening OPL 245 crisis

Wide Angle

The youth wave

Debate

Is Magufuli making Tanzania great?

Profile

The Ramaphosa supremacy

Previously on The Africa Report
More articles below
Opinion
Nicholas Norbrook
Macron and the Chinese ghosts at the feast

French president Emmanuel Macron’s penchant for anglophone Africa has brought him deals and new friends. But can the self-styled saviour of Europe afford to keep badmouthing the Asian superpower?Read more

By Nicholas Norbrook
Patrick Smith
Signs of an African Spring

The economic downturn has exposed the jobless growth of Africa’s boom years -- and a new generation of activists are using it to press home their pointRead more

By Patrick Smith
Elhadj As Sy
Responsibility for the migration crisis lies at home

Every week, I receive desperate messages from my continent as families and friends seek news of their loved ones who set out on a journey to Europe and have not been heard from since. "Sir, you are my last resort.Read more

By Elhadj As Sy
Change your outlook
In depth

Challenging the East African Community

Challenging the East African Community

Formed two decades ago, the six-member East African Community has a long agenda for cooperation in the years ahead, but policymakers are not yet looking at the many concerns of business and ordinary citizens in order to avoid the pitfalls that have hobbled other integration projects

Get the full picture
The In Depth Collection
Our Podcasts
All our podcasts

Available on :

We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree