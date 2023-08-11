Morocco-Algeria: Who will win the battle for Chinese electric batteries?

China is considering investing in Algeria to the tune of $36bn. At least, that’s what Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared during his visit to Beijing and Shenzhen from 17-21 July.
Accompanied by a significant delegation of business leaders and ministers, including Industry Minister Ali Aoun, the Algerian president highlighted “enormous and mutually beneficial agreements for both countries”.
